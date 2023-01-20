Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2023 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

1/9/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2022 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $284.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $216.00.

11/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.86. 4,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.34. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Saia Inc alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.