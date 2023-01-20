Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) in the last few weeks:
- 1/20/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2023 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/11/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2023 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.
- 1/9/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $242.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/13/2022 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/5/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/2/2022 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $284.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2022 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $216.00.
- 11/28/2022 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00.
Saia Stock Performance
SAIA traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.86. 4,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.34. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.