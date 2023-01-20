Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

QSR traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,778. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 148,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

