Reviewing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $698.07 million 4.40 $253.37 million $5.53 13.88 Lakeland Bancorp $279.68 million 4.18 $95.04 million $1.56 11.56

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 31.88% 18.37% 0.99% Lakeland Bancorp 27.42% 9.98% 1.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Lakeland Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 54 branch locations and 307 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, and a customer service center, as well as through online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. It is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 branch offices located throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York; operated six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

