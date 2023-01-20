Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,310 ($64.80) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.9 %

RIO opened at GBX 6,151 ($75.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,727.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 694.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40).

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.