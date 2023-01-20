Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

