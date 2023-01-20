Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.65 and its 200 day moving average is $385.30. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

