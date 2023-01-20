Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
