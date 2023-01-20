Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Rockhopper Exploration stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

