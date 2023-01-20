Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 563,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,050.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,050 shares of company stock worth $334,275. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

