Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.08

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.08 and traded as high as C$65.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$65.50, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$33.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.63.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

