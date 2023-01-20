Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $118,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $86,641,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

