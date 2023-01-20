Round Dollar Price Tops $5.16 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $4.68 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00023187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00432880 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.39 or 0.30384970 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00725035 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

