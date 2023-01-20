Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

BOSS opened at €57.80 ($62.83) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €54.06 and its 200-day moving average is €53.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 1-year high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

