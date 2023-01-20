Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.78) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down €0.38 ($0.42) on Friday, reaching €9.52 ($10.35). 6,613,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.49 and its 200-day moving average is €7.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

