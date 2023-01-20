Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Several brokerages have commented on RUP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.19.

Rupert Resources ( CVE:RUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,083,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,254,058.35. In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,697,691.70. Also, Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,254,058.35. Insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $2,464,400 over the last quarter.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

