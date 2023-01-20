RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $342.79

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 342.79 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 405.20 ($4.94). RWS shares last traded at GBX 402 ($4.91), with a volume of 1,211,327 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.10) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2,778.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.79%.

In related news, insider Lara Boro purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,987.19). In related news, insider Lara Boro purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,823.50 ($11,987.19). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £196,950 ($240,329.47).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

