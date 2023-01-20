Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 880,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 458,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,040. The stock has a market cap of $373.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. The business had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

