Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of SFE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
