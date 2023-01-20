Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $3.16 on Monday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

