Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 71,817 shares.The stock last traded at $85.22 and had previously closed at $85.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

