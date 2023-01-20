Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Saga Communications Price Performance

SGA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.35. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGA. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saga Communications by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Saga Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also

