Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.54. 58,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,799. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 522.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $98,073.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,252,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $25,244,867 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

