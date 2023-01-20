Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 48,923 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Samsara Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IOT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 758,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

