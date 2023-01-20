Sanjit Biswas Sells 17,336 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 758,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

