Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in December

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

