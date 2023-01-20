Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $12,009.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.07 or 0.07410961 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00077898 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00059229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.