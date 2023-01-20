Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Shares Up 1%

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). 5,409,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,854,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.25 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £346.12 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.21.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

