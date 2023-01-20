Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.38 on Friday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 188,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 755.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 707,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after buying an additional 624,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

