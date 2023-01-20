Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €160.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($136.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($161.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 3.6 %

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €142.98 ($155.41) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.98). The company has a 50 day moving average of €138.91 and a 200-day moving average of €129.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

