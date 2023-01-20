Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

