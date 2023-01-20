Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82.

