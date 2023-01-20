Scotiabank Cuts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.44.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.