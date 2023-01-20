Scotiabank Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining to a sell rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

