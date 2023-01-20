Scotiabank Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$24.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

