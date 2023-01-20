Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCRMU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCRMU. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

