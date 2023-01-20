Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBCF. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 25.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $556,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.