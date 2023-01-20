Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $12.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $324.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.86. The company has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Linde by 1,351.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

