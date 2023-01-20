Secret (SIE) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Secret has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $2,778.67 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00229057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00101695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00056618 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00565234 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,410.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

