Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.75. 226,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,880. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

