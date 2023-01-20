SelfKey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $18.83 million and $1.65 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

