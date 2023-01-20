SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

