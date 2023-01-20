Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 11,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHCR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

SHCR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 1,501,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.83 million. Research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 293.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 702,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 342.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

