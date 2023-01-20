Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,173,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $252.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

