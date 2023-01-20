Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

