Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after purchasing an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after purchasing an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.86. 8,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,274. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average of $268.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

