Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,030 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $21.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.04. 416,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,700,377. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $526.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.47.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

