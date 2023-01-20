Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,810. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $428.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

