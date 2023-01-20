Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
SIHBY remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Friday. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
