Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

SIHBY remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Friday. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

