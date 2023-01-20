Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
The Pebble Group Price Performance
LON PEBB opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £156.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,870.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.22.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.