Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON PEBB opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of £156.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,870.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.22.

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

