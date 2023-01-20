Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Rises By 99.3%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. ALS has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

