Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Rises By 99.3%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ALS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. ALS has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $6.72.
About ALS
