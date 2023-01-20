Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Drops By 54.2%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

