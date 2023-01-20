Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Drops By 54.2%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
Autogrill Company Profile
