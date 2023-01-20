Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rises By 129.5%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the December 15th total of 148,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AXLA opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

